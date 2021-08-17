VNX Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. VNX has a market cap of $1.42 million and $41,338.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00854042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00160307 BTC.

About VNX

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNXLUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.