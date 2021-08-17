Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. Daimler has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

