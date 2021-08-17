Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 446,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.34, a PEG ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 89.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.