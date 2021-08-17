Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Chevron by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Chevron by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,919,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

