iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $114,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 348.4% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

TLT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $148.85. 15,331,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,984. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

