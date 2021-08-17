Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. 4,705,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,872 shares of company stock worth $2,115,262. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

