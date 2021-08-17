$4.20 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post $4.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 517.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 3,735,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,424. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.