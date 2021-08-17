AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches Market Cap of $9.65 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $410,850.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00856162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00159867 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

