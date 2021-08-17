Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.
NYSE PINE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
