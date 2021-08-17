Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

NYSE PINE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.