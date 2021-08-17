Contentos (COS) Market Cap Hits $59.58 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $59.58 million and $5.95 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00856162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00159867 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,699,943 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

