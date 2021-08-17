Short Interest in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Declines By 35.3%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 822,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 894,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:OSG remained flat at $$2.53 during trading on Tuesday. 145,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

