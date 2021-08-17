1,164 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

