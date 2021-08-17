Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

IWO traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $290.00. 567,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,422. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

