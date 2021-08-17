Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

