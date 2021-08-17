Investors Purchase High Volume of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Call Options (NASDAQ:CFAC)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 415 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFAC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 236,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,326. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFAC. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $22,309,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $14,569,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,788,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,352,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

