Exeter Financial LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.