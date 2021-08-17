Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,728. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.