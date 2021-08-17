Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,686. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

