Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP (LON: BP) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – BP was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 365 ($4.77).

LON:BP traded down GBX 7.35 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298 ($3.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,272,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company has a market capitalization of £60.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.96.

Get BP plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 320 shares of company stock worth $100,140.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.