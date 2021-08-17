Opium (OPIUM) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $97.70 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

