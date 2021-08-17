Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 585,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

