Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 950,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,299. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $191.13.

