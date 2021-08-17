Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

OTCMKTS MNARF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNARF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

