Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,253. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

