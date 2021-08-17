Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 178,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.