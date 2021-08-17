Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. 11,802,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

