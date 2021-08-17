Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

BIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 166,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,790. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.