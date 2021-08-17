Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,187,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,029. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $100.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

