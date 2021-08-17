Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,050. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.