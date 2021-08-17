Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 238,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,987. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

KNTE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

