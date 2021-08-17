DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%.

DXPE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 141,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,069. The stock has a market cap of $593.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.59. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DXP Enterprises stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

