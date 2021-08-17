Tellor Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $96.62 million and approximately $66.62 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $50.87 or 0.00113735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,974,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,899,448 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.