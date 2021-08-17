Firo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.55 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00014692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $80.18 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,655 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

