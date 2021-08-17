Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly Sells 300 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,401,411.

Maureen Ann Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Maureen Ann Kelly sold 500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.91, for a total transaction of C$16,455.00.

Shares of RUS traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$36.75. 237,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,035. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

