Donald Robert Njegovan Buys 7,500 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan acquired 7,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$20,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,912 shares in the company, valued at C$501,954.48.

Shares of TSE:OSK traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.77. 592,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,755. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$975.23 million and a P/E ratio of -55.69.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

