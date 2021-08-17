Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants Purchases 1,000 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. 242,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,075. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $842.38 million, a P/E ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

