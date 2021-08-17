Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 2,483 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holmes Kalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 214,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.