Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Lowered by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 800,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,310. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

