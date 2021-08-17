Exeter Financial LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exeter Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.84.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $14.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.75. 9,302,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

