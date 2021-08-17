Portion Tops 1-Day Volume of $172,904.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $172,904.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00865964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00159902 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

