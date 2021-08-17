Glitch (GLCH) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $20.09 million and $1.65 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00157041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,909.48 or 1.00253216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00909520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.14 or 0.06942889 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,269,618 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.