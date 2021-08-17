Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,054% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 357,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,772. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,677,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,627 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $213,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

