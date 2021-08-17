Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.93

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 2099381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $4,854,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

