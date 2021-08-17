DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,704,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DouYu International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

