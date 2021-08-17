Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%.

OEG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $159.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

