Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in BHP Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,319,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
