Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in BHP Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,319,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.