Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,066 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 986,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

