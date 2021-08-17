Critical Contrast: SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get SGS alerts:

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. SGS pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SGS and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 1 8 3 0 2.17 China Shenhua Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SGS and China Shenhua Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $6.20 billion 3.75 $511.97 million $0.83 37.40 China Shenhua Energy $33.81 billion 1.15 $5.19 billion $1.05 7.46

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SGS. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 15.01% 8.65% 6.56%

Risk and Volatility

SGS has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats SGS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. The company offers inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets; and product testing services. It also provides verification services; certification services that enable its customers to demonstrate that their products, processes, systems, and services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; workforce training services; and consultancy, outsourcing, and data analytics services. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer goods and retail, energy, environment, health and safety, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, mining, oil and gas, public, risk management, sustainability, trade, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.42 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.