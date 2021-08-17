Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,610,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

