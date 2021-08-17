Eric Bowen Sells 3,767 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 623,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

